Brewer mayor invited to speak at Southeast Asian culture festival

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - April is Celebrate Diversity Month.

According to Brewer City Council chair Soubanh Phanthay, he is one of just three Laotian mayors in the United States. As Phanthay recently told a crowd of thousands, he’s proud of where he came from and is just as proud of where he is now.

“‘Sabaidee’ is like, ‘Hello.’ Sabaidee. ‘Sabaidee’ can also mean ‘good living’ or ‘happiness,’” Phanthay explained Monday.

Phanthay is originally from Laos, but came to the United States more than 40 years ago as a refugee following the Vietnam War.

Since November 2022, he’s served as mayor of Brewer.

A few weeks ago Phanthay traveled to Southern California to attend Sabaidee Fest as a VIP on a special invitation from the festival’s founder.

“He decided he wanted to bring the culture together, the people together and celebrate our cultures, but also give a platform for new musicians to perform and to get seen,” said Phanthay.

Phanthay shared the stage with some of those musicians, delivering a speech to the 6,000 attendees on day one.

“I could say ‘Sabaidee P’nong Birt took kone,’ which is, ‘Hello, friends and relatives, and everyone.’ I just felt like it was really important to include some of that language in it. Let them know that I have not lost it, you know, even though I’m the only Laotian in our city,” Phanthay said.

Between the music, dancing, and especially the food, Phanthay says he left with a deeper appreciation of his Laotian roots.

Phanthay, who’s now a naturalized U.S. citizen, says he’s committed to bridging any gaps that may still exist between different communities back here at home in Maine.

“The big part of me wanting to share culture, is that when people see something different in your community to not be afraid of that person. If you share that culture, you’re now opening up your door being vulnerable enough to show people what your culture is about so they can have a better understanding of who you are and why you do things. And it’s now no longer alien to them,” Phanthay said.

Phanthay says Sabaidee Fest inspired him to want to organize a similar festival in Maine. He hopes to spotlight all cultures in the community.

Instead of a focus on music, this one will be centered on food. Keep an eye out for more news on that in the coming months.

