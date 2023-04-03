BREAKING: Caribou Woman Charged with murder, arson in Water Street fire

Fire in Caribou
Fire in Caribou(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - An arrest has been made in relation to the Water Street fire in Caribou on January 25th that left one dead and 21 individuals displaced.

34-year-old Susan Kochanowski of Caribou has been charged with the murder of Jason Donahue and arson, according to criminal docket information.

A warrant was issued January 30th and executed on March 16th.

Kochanowski made her initial appearance the following day.

According to court documents, Kochanowski is being held without bail and must undergo a psychiatric examination.

Kochanowski is next expected to appear at Houlton District Court on May 12th at 8 AM.

