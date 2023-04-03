Bangor offering approximately $16M in grants through American Rescue Plan Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor has teamed up with Heart of Maine United Way on a unique collaboration.

Applications are now being accepted for approximately $16 million in federal funding that the city of Bangor plans to award through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is casting a wide net when it comes to organizations that meet the requirements for the ARPA funding. They are hoping to award a significant amount to address Bangor’s urgent housing needs.

Those interested in applying can to so on the Heart of Maine United Way’s website, starting today.

Trained volunteers with United Way will then review and analyze the city’s grant applications. They will then identify follow up questions for those that pass the initial screening process. Those written answers will be due by May 25th.

Volunteers will then meet again to discuss their findings and compile summary sheets which will be presented to the Bangor City Council, sometime in June if all goes according to plan.

Matt Donahue is the Chief Impact Officer for Heart of Maine United Way. He points out the grant writing is an area that’s well known, and well used by the non-profit.

“So it allows us to take some of what we know and do really well, and be able to apply that and adjust it to work for the city’s needs,” he explains.

“If you want a street or a sidewalk, we’re your people,” adds Debbie Laurie, Bangor City Manager. “Building on an existing infrastructure that is in place makes far more sense than the city recreating the wheel.”

The deadline to apply for the city of Bangor’s APRA grant is April 26th at 4 p.m.

Heart of Maine United Way staff will be available to help applicants with questions during virual drop-in technical support sessions every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

