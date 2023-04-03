April Fools! We rounded up some local pranks that caught our eye

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - I may be writing this on April 3rd but I’m still recovering from April Fools’ Day.

A number of local businesses and organizations really stepped up their game on social media, so we thought it would be fun to look at a couple posts that stood out to us.

We are so excited for this announcement! The farm is going to be the best it's ever been this year! Posted by Country Pumpkins on Saturday, April 1, 2023

Country Pumpkins in Corinth claimed they were bringing a human catapult and camel rides to their farm.

In a follow up post announcing it was all an April Fools’ prank, they said they were surprised by how many people were prepared to launch their children.

MSSM (WABI)

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics was on a roll with their April Fools’ pranks, but this one actually got some of here at TV5.

MSSM announced they were moving the campus to the Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle.

In a statement to TV5, MSSM’s executive director Sam Critchlow said Monday: “We’re sorry for any alarm we caused, and we want to reiterate to the people of Limestone: MSSM is never going to give you up, never going to let you down, never going to run around and desert you.”

Harvey RV & Marine (WABI)

Harvey RV & Marine tried to trick their Facebook followers into thinking there was going to be a Cracker Barrel restaurant opening across the street!

Turns out, there was a kernel of truth to this one. While there’s no Cracker Barrel coming, the construction on Broadway in Glenburn is real because the business is expanding across the street.

MaineDOT (WABI)

This one might be my favorite, but I’m a little biased.

Remember former TV5 photographer and reporter Spencer Roberts? He now works for the Maine Department of Transportation and created this logo. It supposedly announced the Maine Office Of Space Engineers, or MOOSE for short.

We caught with our old friend and get his reaction to seeing his post go viral.

“A lot of the comments were really funny and really heartfelt, and that’s kind of our goal at MaineDOT with our social media presence. It’s to get a lot of interaction and get people involved in seeing our page, because then when we do have an important update to put out we have more eyeballs on it. So even though this was a big ‘ole goof, it does serve a purpose in our larger mission,” Roberts said.

King (WABI)

Ok, here’s one more.

Lynne is originally from Bangor and posted this photo of Stephen King’s house photoshopped purple.

