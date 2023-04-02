Red Cross installs 168 smoke alarms in midcoast area Saturday

The American Red Cross of Northern New England has already responded to 78 house fires across Maine so far this year
Smoke alarm
Smoke alarm(WGEM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, the American Red Cross of Northern New England alongside the Camden, Rockport and Rockland Fire Departments installed 168 free smoke alarms for families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event throughout Camden, Rockport and Rockland.

The event kicked off with remarks and volunteer training at The First Congregational Church in Camden.

This was followed by volunteer teams going to residences and installing the free smoke alarms as they discussed home fire safety with the families.

“Red Cross does a thing called the home fire campaign and part of that is to educate people on home fire safety and also to install smoke alarms in their homes and we do it for free.” It’s a part of our national programs, so when you donate to the Red Cross, that’s one of the things that it pays for,” said John Montes, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross.

“I am so excited because I’ve been putting this off and I’m just wicked; I’m so glad to have the help,” said homeowner, Molly Mulhern.

Since the launch of the event in 2014, the Red Cross has installed over 17,638 smoke alarms across the state at no charge.

The American Red Cross of Northern New England has already responded to 78 house fires across Maine so far this year.

Visit redcross.org/EndHomeFiresNNE to learn more, sign-up for your free smoke alarm(s) or make a donation to the Red Cross to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Jacqueline Ewing will not take her role as Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of...
Incoming Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce director declines postition
Maine Maritime Academy
Maine Maritime Academy is evolving its curriculum with newly created Center for Vessel Optimization and Digitization
State of Maine Sportsman's Show 2023
41st annual State of Maine Sportsman’s Show highlights Maine’s outdoor recreation
Showers with some rumbles of thunder tonight, cold & windy Sunday