Red Cross installs 168 smoke alarms in midcoast area Saturday

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, the American Red Cross of Northern New England alongside the Camden, Rockport and Rockland Fire Departments installed 168 free smoke alarms for families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event throughout Camden, Rockport and Rockland.

The event kicked off with remarks and volunteer training at The First Congregational Church in Camden.

This was followed by volunteer teams going to residences and installing the free smoke alarms as they discussed home fire safety with the families.

“Red Cross does a thing called the home fire campaign and part of that is to educate people on home fire safety and also to install smoke alarms in their homes and we do it for free.” It’s a part of our national programs, so when you donate to the Red Cross, that’s one of the things that it pays for,” said John Montes, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross.

“I am so excited because I’ve been putting this off and I’m just wicked; I’m so glad to have the help,” said homeowner, Molly Mulhern.

Since the launch of the event in 2014, the Red Cross has installed over 17,638 smoke alarms across the state at no charge.

The American Red Cross of Northern New England has already responded to 78 house fires across Maine so far this year.

Visit redcross.org/EndHomeFiresNNE to learn more, sign-up for your free smoke alarm(s) or make a donation to the Red Cross to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

