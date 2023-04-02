Maine jogger injured by charging stray cow

Farmington police say the owner of the cow could face charges
Farmington police say the owner of the cow could face charges
Farmington police say the owner of the cow could face charges(Farmington Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Although police shared details of the incident on April 1, agency leaders said it was not intended as an April Fool’s prank.

According to Farmington police, a 911 call was made Friday afternoon reporting a 43-year-old woman was injured by a cow on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington.

“On arrival, officers met with the female who reported that she had been charged by the male bovine as she prepared for a jog along the trail. She was lifted off the ground by the animals’ horns but was able to escape into the nearby tree line,” the agency stated in a release.

Police say the woman suffered a laceration requiring stitches but they were not taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The owner of the cow was contacted and was able to secure the cow along with a large pig.

“The identity of the owner is presently withheld pending possible charges as the case is presented to the District Attorney’s office for review,” police stated.

Agency leaders say they will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Be You Boldly
One non-profit is taking the phrase ‘Girl Power’ to a whole new level
Autism Society of Maine brings attention to Autism Acceptance Month
Jacqueline Ewing will not take her role as Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of...
Incoming Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce director declines position
Cold and windy today, warmer temperatures return next week