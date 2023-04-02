Incoming Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce director declines postition

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce named a new Executive Director earlier this week.

However, her tenure is over, before it even started.

Jacqueline Ewing will not take her role as Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ewing emailed Board President Tom Wheeler Friday morning with her decision.

“After careful consideration, I have chosen to move forward in a different direction and so I will not be accepting the position of Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce. I wish the Board success in their continued search, and am thankful for the meaningful discussions we have had over the past few weeks.”

“The Board accepts Jacki’s decision and we wish her the best. Our search committee will continue its search for leadership that will guide the Chamber’s transition into the next phase of its growth.”

Ewing was set to replace Gretchen Wilson who stepped down in January after a decade with the chamber.

