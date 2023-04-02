Eddington & Holden Fire Departments hold free Easter Egg Scramble event

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Every-bunny was quite hoppy at the Easter Egg Scramble event Sunday, hosted by the Eddington and Holden Fire Departments.

Families in the community were invited to the Eddington fire house for a slew of springtime activities, including an egg hunt, coloring contest, and an Easter basket raffle.

While the event took a hiatus for a few years previously, this once-annual event is back and better than ever!

”We want the community to know that we’re not just there for emergencies, that we’re there for fun and we’re somebody that they can come up to,” says Eddington Fire Department Lt. Kristen Russell. “It’s a time and place where families can come and they can see our station, see what we do, so we’re not just coming to their houses. They can see the trucks, they can see where we live, become our friends really and know that we’re just like them. We love our community and we love giving back to the community.”

With this sentiment in mind, the Eddington & Holden fire depts. plan to throw other community-oriented events throughout the year.

For more information, find the Eddington Fire Department and Holden Fire/Rescue on Facebook.

