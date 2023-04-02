Cold and windy today, warmer temperatures return next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the region with a departing low to the northeast will tighten the pressure gradient leading to gusty winds. High pressure will keep us quiet and dry weather-wise but expect some gusty NW winds up to 40 MPH. Skies will become mostly sunny through the day, with high temperatures reaching the 20′s and 30′s across the state. Gusty winds will ease overnight tonight, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures drop into the teens north to 20′s Downeast.

Monday high pressure will keep the weather quiet for the first part of the day with a southerly wind. Southerly winds pick up a bit becoming breezy through Monday afternoon gusting up to 30 MPH. High temperatures on Monday reach the 30′s and 40′s. Then a weak low-pressure system will pass north of the state bringing in a cold front Monday evening. The cold front will stir up some snow showers north of the Bangor into the foothills and northern Maine while falling as rain through Bangor and Downeast. Greenville through Millinocket and points north could pick up a coating to 1″, while points south will see rain. The front will clear the state overnight leaving us partly cloudy skies for Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will be mild, reaching the 40′s and 50′s. A stronger low-pressure system will track just west of the Great Lakes region and push north into Canada. This will send in a warm front that will bring in some icy mix and mixed precipitation to the majority of the state at first before southerly winds usher more warm air changing all precipitation to rain by Thursday morning. High pressure will build in Thursday night through the first half of the weekend keeping the weather tame with partly to mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy becoming sunny. Winds will be gusting out of the NW up to 40 MPH. Highs reach between 27-39.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, winds will be out of the northwest at around 10-20 MPH. Overnight lows drop in between 13-25.

MONDAY: PM light snow and rain showers. Highs reach the 30′s north to 40′s Downeast. Winds will be breezy gusting out of the south up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, with mild temperatures. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow/rain mix north rain south. Highs reach the 30′ and 40′s.

THURSDAY: AM Rains showers. Temperatures will be mild highs reach the 50′s some spots may touch 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny highs reach the 30′s north to 40′s Downeast. Winds will be out of the west at around 10-20 MPH

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.