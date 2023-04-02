Autism Society of Maine brings attention to Autism Acceptance Month

Maine (WABI) - April is Autism Acceptance Month, and Sunday, April 2nd, is World Autism Acceptance Day.

Here in the U.S, 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism, and there are over 5.8 million autistic adults, according to the CDC.

Data also shows that boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

Supporters can participate in World Autism Acceptance Month in a variety of ways.

The Autism Society of Maine is hosting two ‘Walks for Autism’ at the end of April - one in Westbrook on Sunday, April 23rd, and another in Bangor on Sunday, April 30th.

You can register for the walks here.

You can help the Autism Society of Maine advance their mission to create connections and empowering everyone in the autism community with the resources needed to live fully.

