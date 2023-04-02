Alton fire breaks out on Hudson Rd.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane until further notice as crews respond.
Hudson Rd. Fire
Hudson Rd. Fire(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out this afternoon at a business on Hudson Road in Alton.

Fire departments from Orono, Lagrange, Old Town, and Alton have responded to the scene.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane until further notice as crews respond.

We will update as more information becomes available.

