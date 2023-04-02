41st annual State of Maine Sportsman’s Show highlights Maine’s outdoor recreation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s defining traits is the almost endless amount of outdoor recreation available, and at the 41st Annual State of Maine Sportsman’s Show, all forms of outdoor activities came together to celebrate the shift from winter to spring.

From hunters to boaters and everything in between, the over 100 exhibitors had something interesting for any kind of outdoor enthusiast.

Hosted by The Maine Sportsman magazine in partnership with the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, organizers emphasize the connection between the state of Maine and its outdoor recreation.

“The main thing is it’s a time of the year when everybody has a chance to get together. It’s before everything gets in high gear such as the fishing seasons are all starting. And the recreational season as mud season is here now,” says Bill Finney, an event volunteer and owner & operator of Patten Hunting Lodge. “So, while we thaw out, we all get together as to what to plan ahead for the coming year.”

Event attendees could spot some familiar faces in the crowd Saturday, including Governor Janet Mills and Senator Angus King.

As to why outdoor recreation has such a strong affiliation with Maine, Sen. King explains it as, “It’s a huge part of our identity but also our economy. One of the booths over there said, ‘Everybody needs a playground, we’ve got 17 million acres!’”

The fun continues on Sunday at the State of Maine Sportsman’s Show!

The event will be open at the Augusta Civic Center from 9 AM to 4 PM.

