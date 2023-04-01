WATCH: Friends and colleagues remember Caribou Fire Captain Danny Raymond
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Fire Captain Danny Raymond lost his life in a car crash last week but not everyone knew just how many lives throughout the community he touched.
Our sister station, WAGM, sat down with a few of those who knew Captain Raymond to pay tribute to the community hero.
Funeral services for Captain Raymond will be held on Sunday, April 2nd at 2:00 p.m. in the Caribou High School Gym.
A firefighter procession will precede the funeral service.
After the service, all are invited to the cafeteria to visit with Raymond’s family.
