WATCH: Friends and colleagues remember Caribou Fire Captain Danny Raymond

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Fire Captain Danny Raymond lost his life in a car crash last week but not everyone knew just how many lives throughout the community he touched.

Our sister station, WAGM, sat down with a few of those who knew Captain Raymond to pay tribute to the community hero.

Funeral services for Captain Raymond will be held on Sunday, April 2nd at 2:00 p.m. in the Caribou High School Gym.

A firefighter procession will precede the funeral service.

After the service, all are invited to the cafeteria to visit with Raymond’s family.

