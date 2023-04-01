Snow/rain north and rain south today, cold and windy with sunshine Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low-pressure system will pass to the northwest of the state today. We started off with some light snow showers early this morning but as the warm front continues to move northward, we will see a change over to rain across most of the state. Once the snow moves out, we get a little bit of break before the rain moves in through mid-morning. There will be some mixing with rain, snow, sleet, and ice across the mountains and northern Maine before the changeover to rain in the afternoon. Far northern Aroostook County looks cold enough to hold on to snow through the afternoon before dry air tapers precipitation. We get another break in the action late this afternoon and evening, as dry air moves in. Depending on how much clearing we see, it will determine our chances for hearing some rumbles of thunder tonight, as the cold front crosses the state. If more sunshine breaks out in the afternoon and evening, that will increase temperatures and instability, thus, increasing the threat of some storms. Right now, the storm Prediction Center has Central Maine, Bangor and the coastline under a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. Outside of the chance for some thunder, light rain showers continue overnight, eventually clearing by Sunday morning. Rain totals will be between .25″ - .50″, some spots could see more if storms develop. High pressure builds over the Midatlantic while our low departs to the northeast, tightening the pressure gradient and increasing winds. Winds will be gusting out of the NW between 30-40 mph. High temperatures on Sunday will only reach the 20′s and 30′s, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Sunday night quiet weather continues, and lows drop into the teens and 20′s.

A weak disturbance will pass north of the state Monday night, bringing in the chance for some rain showers, mixed with snow up north. Highs on Monday reach the upper 30′s north to mid 40′s Downeast. A stronger disturbance will push in from the west on Wednesday. A low-pressure system is forecast to cut over the Great Lakes sending in a warm front followed by a cold front. Precipitation is expected to stay all rain, with the exception of far northern Aroostook County, where there could be some mixing. Rain showers linger into Thursday afternoon and temperatures will be mild. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 40′s north to upper 50′s Downeast. Some spots could touch 60.

TODAY: Snow early this morning, then rain through the afternoon with some mixing up north. Highs reach the upper 30′s north to upper 40′s Downeast.

TONIGHT: Rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows drop into the upper teens north to upper 20′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Windy with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the NW gusting between 30-40 mph. Highs reach the 20′s and 30′s.

MONDAY: PM rain showers mixed with snow up north. Highs reach the 40′s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers with some mixing up north. Highs reach the upper 40′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Highs in the 40s, 50s & even some low 60s.

