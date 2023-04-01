Maine Baseball completes sweep of UMass Lowell
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine baseball returned to Orono for their home opener on Friday. By Saturday night the team had 3-wins added to their tally.
In a double header Friday night the Black Bears won 9-3 and then 9-8.
Saturday’s contest was pushed a few hours later due to the weather but that didn’t stop Maine from winning their 5th straight by a 6-3 score line.
The Black Bears are currently 6-0 against opponents in conference.
Maine is back home Friday night to take on UAlbany. First pitch is slated for 4 PM.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.