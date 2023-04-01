Maine Baseball completes sweep of UMass Lowell

Maine's Justin Baeyens celebrates with teammates following their Friday night win.
Maine's Justin Baeyens celebrates with teammates following their Friday night win.(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Apr. 1, 2023
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine baseball returned to Orono for their home opener on Friday. By Saturday night the team had 3-wins added to their tally.

In a double header Friday night the Black Bears won 9-3 and then 9-8.

Saturday’s contest was pushed a few hours later due to the weather but that didn’t stop Maine from winning their 5th straight by a 6-3 score line.

The Black Bears are currently 6-0 against opponents in conference.

Maine is back home Friday night to take on UAlbany. First pitch is slated for 4 PM.

