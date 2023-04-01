Maine Baseball completes sweep of UMass Lowell

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine baseball returned to Orono for their home opener on Friday. By Saturday night the team had 3-wins added to their tally.

In a double header Friday night the Black Bears won 9-3 and then 9-8.

Saturday’s contest was pushed a few hours later due to the weather but that didn’t stop Maine from winning their 5th straight by a 6-3 score line.

The Black Bears are currently 6-0 against opponents in conference.

Maine is back home Friday night to take on UAlbany. First pitch is slated for 4 PM.

