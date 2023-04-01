Four arrested for Penobscot County thefts

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JamiJo Smith
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were arrested after a string of thefts across Penobscot County.

42-year-old Jeremy Dunn, 34-year-old Kyle Thebodeau, 39-year-old Rosa Pelkey of Sullivan and 44-yeaer-old JamiJo Smith are all charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.

Dunn and Thebodeau are also charged with criminal conspiracy and Pelkey faces a drug possession charge.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an Eddington residence just before 8 Wednesday night.

Police say they recovered more than $1,000 worth of stolen items from various stores.

Three of the four charged are transients.

