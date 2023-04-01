David Ortiz to serve as Grand Marshal of 127th Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Three-time World Series champion and Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last summer, will serve as Grand Marshal for the upcoming Boston Marathon.

The Boston Athletic Association made the announcement Friday.

As Grand Marshal, he’ll travel the course ahead of approximately 30,000 race participants.

The 127th Boston Marathon will take place on Patriots’ Day, Monday, April 17th.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.