Bangor stands together in support of transgender rights

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers stood together in Bangor Friday in recognition of transgender rights.

Organized by the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance, dozens gathered at West Market Square on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

This comes amid a series of recent bills across several states that organizers say attack transgender rights.

Speakers shared their experiences and their appreciation for Bangor as a supportive community.

”We are looking to make Maine a safe haven for trans and LGBT people because it is important at this time that Maine makes a stand,” Adrian Sockalexis, secretary of the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance, said. “It is such a vital part of our community. We are business owners, we are workers, and we deserve to be able to stay in Maine and be safe here.”

The event concluded with a candlelight vigil.

