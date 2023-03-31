UMaine political science professor provides insight on Trump indictment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former President Donald Trump was indicted in Manhattan, becoming the first ex-president charged with a crime.

UMaine political science professor Mark Brewer says the American people have come close to seeing this happen before.

”Richard Nixon had an indictment against him drafted for a number of crimes related to Watergate,” said Brewer. “Clinton was also the subject of a multiple year grand jury investigation, so we’ve been close, but we’ve never been here, and the fact is, now we are here.”

A New York grand jury had been investigating circumstances regarding a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, but Brewer says there’s more for Trump to be concerned about.

”If we get grand jury charges out of Georgia, which could involve election tampering, that could be viewed differently,” said Brewer. “Improper activities surrounding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, that could be viewed differently, and the big one for me is, is he indicted for some level of responsibility for what happened on January 6th.”

Reports have stated Trump could be arraigned at some point next week.

Until then, it’s a waiting game to see what will unfold in the criminal investigation against Trump.

As for public reaction, Brewer hopes nothing escalates in a violent matter.

”Perhaps the more important element of this would be, what is the reaction out there among the larger public when he surrenders and when he appears in court,” said Brewer. “The former president has already, in a variety of formats, hinted at or intimated that there could be some violence associated and hopefully we can avoid anything that even remotely looks like that.”

