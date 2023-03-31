State Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments in Pine Tree Power ballot question case

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)- Maine Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a case about the wording of a ballot question that will ask voters if they want to replace two major investor-owned utility companies, Central Maine Power and Versant, with a consumer-owned option, Pine Tree Power.

The lead petitioner in the case is Wayne Jortner from Our Power, the group that put forth the citizen initiative to create Pine Tree Power. Jortner and three petitioners filed a case against Sec. of State Shenna Bellows, who’s responsible for writing the ballot questions for state elections, arguing that her use of the phrase “quasi-governmental” to describe Pine Tree Power is misleading and difficult to understand.

The Maine Superior Court ruled in favor of Jornter et. al., but Bellows appealed the decision, taking the case to the highest court in the state.

Bellows’ attorneys argue that quasi-governmental is an accurate description, in part because the leaders of Pine Tree Power will be elected by the public and the company will be able to use tax-exempt bonds.

“It has some elected politicians that run it,” said Willy Ritch, from Maine Affordable Energy Coalition, one of the amici who provided information in the case. “It has the power to seize property by eminent domain. I think the average voter would consider that a government entity.”

The petitioners argue that the phrasing is misleading given that no taxpayer funds will be used and that the company will be a privately run, consumer-owned nonprofit.

“It’s important to realize there won’t be a single government employee,” said Jortner. “There won’t be a single government manager. There won’t be anybody on the government payroll and therefore, there’ll be no tax liability.”

The petitioners would prefer the use of the words “consumer-owned” rather than “quasi-governmental”, but the case will rest not on which descriptor is more accurate, but on whether a reasonably informed voter could end up voting against their beliefs because of the phrasing of the question.

“People see the word government and they think it’s going to just be things that are not run efficiently,” said Jortner. “Things that are going to cost them more money in taxes or maybe rules that are complicating their lives, but this has none of that, because this is not a governmental entity whatsoever.”

The justices are supposed to issue a written decision by April 5, but it’s possible that the case could continue to make its way through the courts before the question ends up on the ballot in November.

