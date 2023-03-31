Standish woman accused of sexually abusing teen boy faces felony charges

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Standish woman is facing felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy.

On Tuesday, Kiera McGlinn turned herself into Portland Police after warrants for her arrest were issued for sexual abuse of a minor and tampering with a victim or witness.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began in February when the 42-year-old woman was accused of having sexual contact with a teenage boy.

Investigators later learned that McGlinn also asked the victim to lie about her conduct.

Officials say McGlinn knew the victim.

Early on in their investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that McGlinn worked as a substitute teacher at MSAD 6.

In working with the school district, detectives determined that none of the alleged conduct occurred on school property, nor did her role as a substitute teacher lead to the alleged abusive conduct.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office wrote, “at this point, no other victims have been identified and our investigation has supported this.”

McGlinn was brought to the Cumberland County Jail, where she posted $2,500 cash bail.

She is prohibited from having any contact with the victim and is set to be arraigned in Cumberland County Unified Court on May 10.

