Standish woman accused of sexually abusing teen boy faces felony charges

Kiera McGlinn turned herself in to Portland Police on Tuesday after warrants for her arrest.
Kiera McGlinn turned herself in to Portland Police on Tuesday after warrants for her arrest.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Standish woman is facing felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy.

On Tuesday, Kiera McGlinn turned herself into Portland Police after warrants for her arrest were issued for sexual abuse of a minor and tampering with a victim or witness.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began in February when the 42-year-old woman was accused of having sexual contact with a teenage boy.

Investigators later learned that McGlinn also asked the victim to lie about her conduct.

Officials say McGlinn knew the victim.

Early on in their investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that McGlinn worked as a substitute teacher at MSAD 6.

In working with the school district, detectives determined that none of the alleged conduct occurred on school property, nor did her role as a substitute teacher lead to the alleged abusive conduct.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office wrote, “at this point, no other victims have been identified and our investigation has supported this.”

McGlinn was brought to the Cumberland County Jail, where she posted $2,500 cash bail.

She is prohibited from having any contact with the victim and is set to be arraigned in Cumberland County Unified Court on May 10.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

Democrats, including Governor Janet Mills, called the legislation a “continuing services”...
Maine legislators vote to adopt a two-year state budget
Belfast P.D. starts "Police Explorers" leadership program
Belfast P.D. starts “Police Explorers” leadership program
Former President Donald Trump
Maine’s congressional delegates on Trump indictment: ‘let the process play out’
Newspaper
Masthead Maine exploring the sale of 30 newspapers