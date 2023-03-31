Snow Overnight, Rainy Saturday, Cold & Windy Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds have already started to spread across the region ahead of our next approaching system. This will initially bring a chance for snow starting in the west by late afternoon and spreading into central & eastern Maine overnight. Snowfall accumulations will be light with most areas expecting a coasting to up to an inch. This will be just enough to make for some slippery roads.

Minor snowfall accumulations overnight ranging from a coating to up to 2". (WABI)

As a warm front lifts across the region on Saturday, snow will change over to rain with a period of an icy mix in the mountains before changing to all rain. The rain will continue for most of the day before getting a break in the action as a dry slot moves in by the afternoon. Watching for how much clearing occurs in the dry slot, as more sunshine will boost temperatures and will increase the instability over parts of western Maine. By early Saturday evening, a cold front will begin to move into the west and will run into whatever instability is present and could result in a few rumbles of thunder. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of coastal Maine under a Marginal risk for severe storms, again this will be dependent on how much afternoon clearing occurs.

Some strong to even isolated severe storms will be possible late Saturday afternoon/early evening. (WABI)

Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″ and could be higher if thunderstorms develop.

Rainfall totals on Saturday will range from 0.25" to 0.75". Could be higher for anyone who gets caught underneath a thunderstorm. (WABI)

Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 40s with some low 50s. SSW winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph.

Behind the cold front on Sunday, expect a day similar to that of Thursday. NW winds will gust up to 45 mph and highs will be mostly in the 20s & 30s. Wind chill values are expected to be in the single digits and teens, but at least there will be lots of sun on Sunday.

Gusty winds on Sunday will reach up to 45 mph and will make conditions FEEL colder. (WABI)

A few very weak disturbances will be possible by early next week with temperatures mostly in the 40s & 50s. A low by later in the week will bring the chance for widespread rain and could also bring some locations our first 60s of the year.

Warm, Spring temperatures on the way by Thursday. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with light snow. Lows in the 20s and 30s with a SSW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain for most of the day with a few late afternoon rumbles of thunder. Breezy SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and windy. NW winds will gust up to 45 mph. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will FEEL like the single digits and teens

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 40s, 50s & even some low 60s.

