Search for missing ‘at-risk’ 14-year-old girl from Oxford County

Missing teen
Missing teen(Oxford County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A 14-year-old girl from Buckfield has not been seen since Wednesday.

Hannah Thomas was reported missing out of Buckfield by her mother, whom she lives with.

Deputies do not believe she has her phone on her. Friends and family have been unable to find her. The sheriff’s office considers Hannah as an “at-risk juvenile.”

Officials say she has been found in the Lewiston/Auburn area before.

Hannah is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black sneakers and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department or the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-9554.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
Child missing after migrant bodies found near Canada border
Maine State House
Maine governor signs 2-year budget that angered Republicans
Aroostook Centre Mall
Sale of Aroostook Centre Mall continues
Sam's Italian (WMTW)
Iconic Maine restaurant chain closes its original location