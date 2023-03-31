Search for missing ‘at-risk’ 14-year-old girl from Oxford County

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A 14-year-old girl from Buckfield has not been seen since Wednesday.

Hannah Thomas was reported missing out of Buckfield by her mother, whom she lives with.

Deputies do not believe she has her phone on her. Friends and family have been unable to find her. The sheriff’s office considers Hannah as an “at-risk juvenile.”

Officials say she has been found in the Lewiston/Auburn area before.

Hannah is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black sneakers and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department or the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-9554.

