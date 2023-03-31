Sale of Aroostook Centre Mall continues

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The sale of the Aroostook Centre Mall from Kohan Retail Investment Group to local developer Dana Cassidy continues.

According to General Manager Bruce Brigman, key details of the agreement are still being worked out between the two parties which has prevented any plans on revitalizing the mall from moving forward. Brigman says the power was set to be disconnected this morning, however Versant has agreed to postpone the disconnection for another month while talks continue.

