Officials: photograph of airsoft gun led to closure of Skowhegan-area schools

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified an 18-year-old man facing charges for what officials called an “indirect threat” that led to Thursday’s closure of some Somerset County schools.

Skowhegan-area school officials said Thursday a threat on social media led to a district-wide closure.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam confirmed Friday the social media post in question was a picture of a gun.

He says the weapon turned out to be an airsoft gun and was turned over to police.

Janathian Viles, 18, met with officers Thursday afternoon. Viles was charged with terrorizing and banned from all MSAD #54 school property.

Due to Viles’ cooperation, police determined there was no longer a threat.

School was back in session Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Friend Memorial Library
Friend Memorial Library kicks off capital campaign
The Maine State Chamber of Commerce hosted a broadband summit today at Maple Hill Farm in...
Maine State Chamber of Commerce host a broadband summit
5 Things TO Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend
Great Home Expo
Cross Insurance Center welcomes The Great Home Expo