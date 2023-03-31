Officials: photograph of airsoft gun led to closure of Skowhegan-area schools

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified an 18-year-old man facing charges for what officials called an “indirect threat” that led to Thursday’s closure of some Somerset County schools.

Skowhegan-area school officials said Thursday a threat on social media led to a district-wide closure.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam confirmed Friday the social media post in question was a picture of a gun.

He says the weapon turned out to be an airsoft gun and was turned over to police.

Janathian Viles, 18, met with officers Thursday afternoon. Viles was charged with terrorizing and banned from all MSAD #54 school property.

Due to Viles’ cooperation, police determined there was no longer a threat.

School was back in session Friday morning.

