No injuries reported after house fire in East Millinocket

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire Friday afternoon in East Millinocket.

Crews from several towns were called to a home on Pine Street just before 2 p.m.

According to the East Millinocket Fire Chief, there was significant damage to the second floor of the home, the attic, and a nearby garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Friend Memorial Library
Friend Memorial Library kicks off capital campaign
The Maine State Chamber of Commerce hosted a broadband summit today at Maple Hill Farm in...
Maine State Chamber of Commerce host a broadband summit
5 Things TO Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend
Great Home Expo
Cross Insurance Center welcomes The Great Home Expo
Police Lights MGN
Officials: photograph of airsoft gun led to closure of Skowhegan-area schools