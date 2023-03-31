No injuries reported after house fire in East Millinocket

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire Friday afternoon in East Millinocket.

Crews from several towns were called to a home on Pine Street just before 2 p.m.

According to the East Millinocket Fire Chief, there was significant damage to the second floor of the home, the attic, and a nearby garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

