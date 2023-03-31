Monmouth resident indicted on various sex crimes involving children

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Monmouth resident was indicted on 22 charges involving various sex crimes.

Court records say Natasha Venable, 46, had sexually assaulted two children, ages 13 and 16 for several years.

Some of the charges Venable faces includes three counts of gross sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and 14 counts of possession of sexually explicit materials

Court records say Venable was listed as a sex offender and a violent predator in Illinois.

Venable also had an active warrant in Washington for failing to register as a sex offender.

Venable will be arraigned at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.