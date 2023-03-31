Monmouth resident indicted on various sex crimes involving children

Indicted on several sex crimes
Indicted on several sex crimes(Kennebec County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Monmouth resident was indicted on 22 charges involving various sex crimes.

Court records say Natasha Venable, 46, had sexually assaulted two children, ages 13 and 16 for several years.

Some of the charges Venable faces includes three counts of gross sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and 14 counts of possession of sexually explicit materials

Court records say Venable was listed as a sex offender and a violent predator in Illinois.

Venable also had an active warrant in Washington for failing to register as a sex offender.

Venable will be arraigned at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Snow Tonight. Rain Saturday, Cold & Windy Sunday
Police Lights MGN
Child missing after migrant bodies found near Canada border
Maine State House
Maine governor signs 2-year budget that angered Republicans
Aroostook Centre Mall
Sale of Aroostook Centre Mall continues