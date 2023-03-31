Maine’s congressional delegates on Trump indictment: ‘let the process play out’

Maine (WMTW) - As details of the indictment of former President Donald Trump continue to develop, most of Maine’s congressional delegation are sending a united message — leave the judgments to the judicial system.

The charges center on payments the former president made during his 2016 presidential campaign, allegedly intended to keep claims of an alleged extramarital affair from becoming public.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said in her statement, “like any other American, President Trump is entitled to due process of law.”

Pingree went on to condemn statements made by Trump and his allies who she said were “attacking the rule of law and inciting political violence. Their provocations demonstrate precisely why this indictment is so important.”

Congressman Jared Golden, representing Maine’s second district, issued this statement:

“No one is above the law. Our legal system is built upon the principle of innocence until proven guilty and we should let the process play out without bias or political interference.”

While repeated requests for comment from Republican Sen. Susan Collins went unanswered, Independent Senator Angus King’s message followed the same theme as Golden’s — let the American judicial system run its course.

“An indictment by a grand jury is the very beginning of the criminal justice process and does not determine guilt or innocence,” he wrote.

King acknowledged the many steps still to come.

“Under our system, the next steps place a heavy burden on the prosecution — to prove the charges (whatever they may be) beyond a reasonable doubt,” King said.

“While this case is unusual, the principle underlying it is not — in our country, no one is above the law.”

