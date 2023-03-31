Maine unveils new softball complex
The Maine athletic department thanked the Harold Alfond Foundation in a press release for “the transformative grant that made the UMaine Softball Complex possible.”
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Softball Complex was unveiled in a grand opening ceremony along with the Kathryn E. Slott Batting Pavilion.
Athletic director Jude Killy joined a cast of speakers excited for the brand-new facility.
“People utilize this facility in some capacity no matter where you’re from. I think hopefully for us it becomes something aspirational. We want people in this state and region to want to be a Black Bear and play softball for the Black Bears. I think there’s plenty of exposure opportunities,” said Killy.
