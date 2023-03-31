Maine State Chamber of Commerce host a broadband summit

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce hosted a broadband summit today at Maple Hill Farm in...
The Maine State Chamber of Commerce hosted a broadband summit today at Maple Hill Farm in Hallowell(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Chamber of Commerce hosted a broadband summit today at Maple Hill Farm in Hallowell.

Ben Lucas is a Senior Government Relations Specialist with the chamber and was one of the keynote speakers.

He says the chamber is aligned with the Governor’s goal to ensure all Mainers can connect to the internet by the end of next year.

He says they have advocated for funding to expand broadband in the state, and now they have those funds.

“Now that we have received the investment, how are we spending these funds? How are they going out into the communities? How are our private providers here in Maine deploying these funds, and how are we working to achieve Governor Mills’ goal of everyone being connected to the internet by the end of 2024?” Lucus said.

He says their first step is to connect the people living in rural Maine without any internet connections.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Friend Memorial Library
Friend Memorial Library kicks off capital campaign
5 Things TO Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend
Great Home Expo
Cross Insurance Center welcomes The Great Home Expo
Police Lights MGN
Officials: photograph of airsoft gun led to closure of Skowhegan-area schools