Maine State Chamber of Commerce host a broadband summit

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Chamber of Commerce hosted a broadband summit today at Maple Hill Farm in Hallowell.

Ben Lucas is a Senior Government Relations Specialist with the chamber and was one of the keynote speakers.

He says the chamber is aligned with the Governor’s goal to ensure all Mainers can connect to the internet by the end of next year.

He says they have advocated for funding to expand broadband in the state, and now they have those funds.

“Now that we have received the investment, how are we spending these funds? How are they going out into the communities? How are our private providers here in Maine deploying these funds, and how are we working to achieve Governor Mills’ goal of everyone being connected to the internet by the end of 2024?” Lucus said.

He says their first step is to connect the people living in rural Maine without any internet connections.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.