Increasing Clouds Today, Light Snow Tonight & Rain Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a nice day today... not as windy nor as cold as yesterday. We’ll see sunshine to start the day, giving way to increasing clouds by late morning through the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Highs today will be back to the 40s for most spots. We’ll see some light snow developing tonight ahead of an approaching warm front. The light snow will be steadiest south of Greenville and Millinocket before midnight then shift northward after midnight. Snow could mix with rain closer to the coast. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible tonight which may lead to some slippery roads. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the low to mid-30s for most spots.

Our next storm system is forecast to pass just to our north Saturday. Precipitation for most areas will fall as rain however areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will likely see some snow or icy mix during the morning before transitioning to all rain later in the morning and into the afternoon. It looks like the steadiest precipitation will fall during the morning and early afternoon then become more showery in nature during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50° from north to south. Lingering showers are expected to taper off Saturday night as the system moves to our east. Breezy and colder weather moves in behind the departing storm for Sunday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. The pressure gradient between the departing storm and high pressure building in from the west will result in a gusty northwest wind with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible which will make it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s throughout the day. Weak low pressure passing to our north Monday will bring us some more clouds to start the week and possibly a few snow showers, mainly across northern locales.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs between 37°-46°. Northwest wind becoming southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely. Rain/snow mix possible near the coast. Lows between 28°-34°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Rain likely. Some snow or icy mix possible early across the north. Highs between 43°-50°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH becoming southwest.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible north. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

