Iconic Maine restaurant chain closes its original location

Sam's Italian (WMTW)(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Sam’s Italian Foods has closed its original location. A sign on the door of the restaurant on Main Street in Lewiston announced the news to customers. That location opened in 1939.

In a statement to Maine’s Total Coverage, a company spokesperson blamed rising food costs and factors outside their control, calling the decision to close the restaurant “tough.”

“This decision enables us to provide the same level of service you’ve come to trust from our 11 other locations, including five others in the Lewiston-Auburn area, and remain locally owned and operated for decades to come,” said the spokesperson.

The company also closed its location on Prospect Avenue in Rumford, citing a non-renewable lease.

The spokesperson said they have offered every employee impacted by the closures the opportunity to work at another location.

“When Sam’s Italian became employee-owned, we made a commitment to provide value to our employee-owners and continue to serve our community,” said the spokesperson.

