Holden Fire Dept. selling bracelets to honor late police chief

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Fire Department is organizing a fundraiser in honor of the town’s late police chief Chris Greeley.

Greeley died unexpectedly on March 9 after a brief illness.

One of the pillars of Greeley’s legacy is the “25 Days of Kindness” program he founded in 2017.

These bracelets will help keep that effort going.

They’re on sale now for $5 each with all the money benefiting Chief Greeley’s kindness campaign.

The firefighter who came up with the idea to sell the bracelets says they’ll help keep Greeley’s memory alive, too.

“He was actually here when I started as just a patrolman. He wasn’t the police chief. So, we got to share some time together, whether it be on calls or just kind of hanging out the kitchen table having coffee together. So, just a good reminder of some of the stories he shared with us,” said Jordan Chiasson, Holden firefighter/EMT.

The bracelets are available for purchase at the fire department or town office during normal business hours.

You do have to bring cash, and you might want to act fast.

Only 500 were made, and more than 100 have already sold.

