Friend Memorial Library kicks off capital campaign

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - The Friend Memorial Library Capital Campaign came about after an extensive multi-year strategic planning process undertaken by the library’s board and staff, and has plenty of items on it’s agenda.

“There are three areas that need a whole lot of improvement,” said Campaign Chair Bill Cohen. “One is staff office space. The building needs HVAC work to keep mold off our collection. We need an expanded children’s area and teen area, more space for computer stations. We’re planning on an outdoor pavilion, because in the summer we have large numbers of people coming to the programs.”

The Friend Memorial Library has one of Maine’s more rich histories. Author E.B. White was heavily involved with the library in his time living in Brooklin, as was his wife Katherine, who sat on it’s board.

According to Board President Ed DePasqual, the library’s present-day place in the Brooklin and Blue Hill area is as paramount as its past.

“If you were to wander by in the summertime, you’d understand just how important this library is to the community,” DePasqual said. “Not only the community that’s here all year round, but the community that comes in from a way that have summer homes here and people from neighboring towns, this is a bustling place.”

“The library is also a space where different generations can come together and interact and have conversation,” added Library Director Ann-Margaret Thomas. “And in our world today it’s a really special sacred place that people can do that.”

Even though it’s a free public library, The Friend Memorial Library receives virtually no funding from the town of Brooklin, so the capital campaign is vital to the library’s future of service to the community.

“This little facility is unique in the state of Maine and there are not many freestanding nonprofit libraries that have the scope that this one has,” Cohen said.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing this thing really come together the way we’ve been envisioning it,” said DePasqual.

To learn more about the Friend Memorial Library’s Capital Campaign or to make a donation, visit friendml.org.

