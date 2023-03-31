First Lady Jill Biden to visit Maine

Jill Biden
Jill Biden(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
Maine (WMTW) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit Maine next week.

The White House announced Friday morning that Biden will be in Portland on Wednesday, April 5, to talk about how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are central to the Biden Education Pathway.

She will also talk about what the White House says is the importance of investing in these programs that are preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by the president’s Investing in America agenda.

On the same day that the first lady visits Maine, she will also visit Vermont.

The day before, she will be in Colorado and Michigan. Her focus will be the same thing for each stop.

Biden also visited Maine in July 2021.

The White House did not offer specifics about the time and location for the visit.

