Cross Insurance Center welcomes The Great Home Expo

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Great Home Expo is in town, and they say they have a little something for everyone.

The 3-day event kicked off Friday afternoon as the Cross Insurance Center filled with businesses spanning a variety of different home needs.

For some, they’re looking to lessen the burden on their wallet.

“We want to look around, see the new stuff that they have out, and plus I wanted to get caught up on all the solar and stuff because of the cost of the electricity going up constantly,” said Robert Modery of Greenbush, Maine.

Others are looking for their next spring project.

Regardless of what you’re looking to improve with your home, some argue that it’s money well spent.

“When you invest in your home, it’s just that. It’s not like you’re going out to a movie and a dinner and spending money. You’re going to get that money back,” said Brian Maguire of Rainwater Solutions.

Here, businesses large and small get the chance to interact with others in the community.

“It’s been great, it’s our first year doing this. It’s been awesome. You’ll see all the people that are coming out,” said Josh Coffin of Light ME up.

“An event like today provides a lot of exposure to our brand-new company,” Coffin added.

The event continues Saturday from 10am-8pm and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

Admission is $12 and free for kids 12 and under.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.