Belfast P.D. starts “Police Explorers” leadership program

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A program new to Waldo County is offering leadership opportunities for students.

Thursday night was an info session for the Police Explorers program, which dates back 50 years through a partnership with the Boy Scouts of America.

Open to ages 14-20, the program lets explorers see firsthand different elements of a law enforcement career to figure out if it’s right for them.

They also get the chance to develop leadership skills and participate in community events.

Brought to midcoast Maine by Belfast Police this year, those involved are excited to see how it grows.

“Grades 7, 8, 9, those are the years that we want to connect with them - make sure they’re on a good path, make sure they’re making good decisions - and exploring is just one of many programs that can help that,” Belfast Police Chief Bob Cormier said.

“To them, this is a new experience, and you take it for granted when you’re doing this every day, but for them, it’s new and exciting. That’s what we want to maintain moving this into the future,” Belfast Police Dept. Sgt. Rick Smith said.

“I’ve seen this program make a significant difference in the lives of kids for decades,”Katahdin Area Council Executive Board member Greg Morin said.

Those interested in joining can contact Sergeant Rick Smith at 338-5255 or by emailing R-dot-smith@belfast-me-pd.org.

