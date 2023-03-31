Augusta woman charged after law enforcement seized an amount of drugs, firearms and money

Law enforcement seizes firearms, drugs and money from search warrant.
Law enforcement seizes firearms, drugs and money from search warrant.(Augusta Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 50 year old Corinna Miller of Augusta has been charged with Unlawful Trafficking In Scheduled Drugs after a search warrant Thursday.

Officers from the Augusta Police Department, representatives from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office were called to Miller’s apartment for a search warrant around 3:30pm on March 30th.

Law enforcement seized of firearms, money, drugs, and contraband during the search warrant.

Miller was arrested and is currently being held at the Kennebec County jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

Maine
Masthead Maine exploring the sale of 30 newspapers
Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Maine
Kiera McGlinn turned herself in to Portland Police on Tuesday after warrants for her arrest.
Standish woman accused of sexually abusing teen boy faces felony charges
Democrats, including Governor Janet Mills, called the legislation a “continuing services”...
Maine legislators vote to adopt a two-year state budget