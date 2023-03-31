Augusta woman charged after law enforcement seized an amount of drugs, firearms and money

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 50 year old Corinna Miller of Augusta has been charged with Unlawful Trafficking In Scheduled Drugs after a search warrant Thursday.

Officers from the Augusta Police Department, representatives from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office were called to Miller’s apartment for a search warrant around 3:30pm on March 30th.

Law enforcement seized of firearms, money, drugs, and contraband during the search warrant.

Miller was arrested and is currently being held at the Kennebec County jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.