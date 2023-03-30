Washington Academy girls tennis has sights set on Class C state title repeat

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Washington Academy Raiders return a Class C State champion girls tennis team this spring.

The players are back to try to add to a packed school-wide trophy case.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but I’m definitely looking forward to it. Last year, we didn’t expect to win. It happened, so maybe it can happen again this year,” said Crystal Ann Kloever, junior.

“It’s super exciting. I would love to be able to do it again. We had a lot of different players last year, and it was a team where everybody got together really well, but I really hope that we can defend and get another one this year,” said Sarah Moulton, senior.

“It was so good. I felt so nervous, happy, and a little bit sad because we had some friends needing to leave. It was just so exciting,” said Yagmur Bolukbasi, senior.

It was the first Class C title in program history when they defeated the Waynflete Flyers.

