Washington Academy girls tennis has sights set on Class C state title repeat

The players are back to try to add to a packed school-wide trophy case
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Washington Academy Raiders return a Class C State champion girls tennis team this spring.

The players are back to try to add to a packed school-wide trophy case
The players are back to try to add to a packed school-wide trophy case(WABI)

The players are back to try to add to a packed school-wide trophy case.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but I’m definitely looking forward to it. Last year, we didn’t expect to win. It happened, so maybe it can happen again this year,” said Crystal Ann Kloever, junior.

“It’s super exciting. I would love to be able to do it again. We had a lot of different players last year, and it was a team where everybody got together really well, but I really hope that we can defend and get another one this year,” said Sarah Moulton, senior.

“It was so good. I felt so nervous, happy, and a little bit sad because we had some friends needing to leave. It was just so exciting,” said Yagmur Bolukbasi, senior.

It was the first Class C title in program history when they defeated the Waynflete Flyers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

The players feel that their experience will help them this time around
Mattanawcook Academy softball returns to defend Class C North crown
Ellsworth baseball starting state repeat effort
Ellsworth baseball starting state repeat effort
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Eagles baseball hasn't seen a stretch of winning state titles like this since they won three...
Ellsworth baseball starting state repeat effort