UMaine receives $11.3 million support biomedical research

Clarissa Henry, Professor of Biological Sciences works in her Hitchner Hall lab with her...
Clarissa Henry, Professor of Biological Sciences works in her Hitchner Hall lab with her technician Claire Schaffer (Honors Alumna) and GSBSE PhD candidate Kodey Silknitter.(University of Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has received a $11.3 million Center of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support interdisciplinary biomedical research.

The award will focus on research mechanisms that regulate cellular behavior in response to cues from outside the cells, from the impact of persistent viral infections on cell systems to the mechanisms that lead to muscle cell development.

The COBRE award, the first one awarded to UMaine, was led by Clarissa Henry, professor of biological sciences in the School of Biology and Ecology and director of the Graduate School of Biomedical Science and Engineering at UMaine.

“This award will transform the landscape of biomedical research at the University of Maine and foster innovation in the life sciences statewide,” Henry says.

The award will primarily support five research projects led by early career investigators from UMaine and the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory.

“The MDI Biological Laboratory is very pleased to collaborate on this Maine-based research initiative,” says MDI Bio Lab President Herman Haller. “Romain Madelaine’s work on the cellular mechanisms of muscle regeneration holds great promise for improving the way we age. The COBRE award will accelerate his discoveries and more by university faculty and students.”

They say this is a major investment that will help attract more students and faculty to the university.

“We just can’t wait to get started with this research because this will allow us to do cutting edge, innovative research and allow us to train more graduate students, and this will help build the workforce for Maine and also help to build Maine’s economy,” said Melissa Maginnis, Associate Professor of Microbiology.

The award starts April 5th.

