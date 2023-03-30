Travis Mills Foundation host breakfast for Vietnam-Era Veterans

Travis Mills Foundation host breakfast for Vietnam-Era Veterans
Travis Mills Foundation host breakfast for Vietnam-Era Veterans(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Travis Mills Foundation hosted a breakfast gathering for Vietnam-era veterans at the Augusta Civic Center this morning.

It’s National Vietnam War Veteran Day.

The MIlls Foundation was formed in 2013 and  helps injured veterans and their families overcome physical and emotional obstacles.Mills served as a United States Army Staff Sergeant.

He lost both legs and arms while on duty in Afghanistan due to an improvised explosive device.He says the breakfast is to properly thank Vietnam veterans for their service.

“Vietnam vets are a lot like the Iraq and Afghanistan vets. I think we had a lot of parallels with their war and our war. And it means a lot to be able to say thank you for your service and welcome home. They didn’t get the welcome home part. And I got to make sure that they know that we do appreciate them. We are grateful for all they’ve done and we’re going to take care of them,” Mills said.

This is the fourth time the foundation has held this event.

