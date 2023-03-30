Town of Lincoln looks to revamp former mill into bio-refinery

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Lincoln Pulp and Tissue Mill closed in 2014, but on March 20, the town approved a major deal to develop a biorefinery at the former mill site.

Lincoln town manager, Rick Bronson, said they’re creating a project that’ll be energy efficient for the community as well.

“We’re going to build a biorefinery which will turn pre-cutting from the forest and some waste paper, into liquid fuels,” said Bronson.

Biofine Developments Northeast, or BDNE, is based out of Old Town.

CEO, Stephen Fitzpatrick, discovered this method of chemical conversion.

“We take waste wood from the forest, or waste paper for municipal waste, and we convert it into a biofuel,” said Fitzpatrick.

“The biofuel goes into a heating oil as a replacement for heating oil in the markets of Maine.”

The Governor’s Energy Office reported 90 percent of residential and small business customers pay the standard offer price for power.

As of March 20, the average statewide price for heating oil is $3.90, $1.79 lower than last season.

Fitzpatrick believes Maine has the proper natural resources and hopes this project can be a part of a solution.

The project has been carefully planned out to ensure that the economic circle is also beneficial to the Pine Tree state.

“You take waste wood from the forests of Maine, you process it at a site in Maine (in Lincoln), and you turn the heating oil to be sold within Maine,” said Fitzpatrick.

“They have great resources, both natural resources and people resources, and it would be great to put those back to work for their own benefit and the benefit of society.”

The project is expected to bring over 160 jobs through phase one, and up to 500 once phases two and three are done.

Economic Development Administrator for the town of Lincoln, Ruth Birtz, said it’s been a process to get where they currently are, but it’s worth it.

“As a long-term resident of the town of Lincoln and watching the mill through the years, I’m very excited for this area because Lincoln is a hub of several small communities around us,” said Birtz.

“I think that the fact that we’re bringing such new technology and green energy is even more exciting to the residents because they welcome new technology and hope that it’s around for a long time.”

The project is expected to begin early next year with production in the works a few years later.

Although there’s more work to do, Birtz says she believes in her community and is looking forward to revamping the mill for good use.

“We know it’s a lot of work, we know it’s a long process, we know it’s going to cost a lot of money but we’re committed to getting it done and we’re committed to bring jobs and the area back to what it once was,” said Birtz.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.