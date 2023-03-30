Snow Showers Ending Early Then Breezy & Much Colder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong cold front will cross the state early this morning. This cold front is bringing us some snow this morning, some of which is falling heavily in spots leaving some light accumulations which, in turn, may lead to some slippery travel for the morning commute. The front will move to our east early, bringing the snow to an end from west to east across the state by 8-9am. Much colder air will move in behind the front for today with most spots being about 10°-20° colder than yesterday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. The pressure gradient between low pressure to our north and east and high pressure building in from the west will result in a gusty northwest wind with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible which will make it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s throughout the day. Skies will clear out tonight and the wind will diminish. Look for overnight lows in the mid to upper teens north and upper teens to low 20s closer to the coast.

High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Highs on Friday will be back to the 40s for most spots. Our next storm system is forecast to move into the area Friday night into Saturday. The storm is expected to pass over or just north of Northern Maine which will allow some warmer air to move into the state as the storm moves through. It looks like precipitation will start as light snow or mixed precipitation Friday night for most locations then transition to all rain from south to north for the entire state Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50° from north to south. Breezy and colder weather moves in behind the departing storm for Sunday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40° but feeling colder due to a gusty northwest wind. Northwest winds on Sunday could again gust to around 40 MPH. Weak low pressure passing to our north Monday will bring us some more clouds to start the week and possibly a few snow showers, mainly across northern locales.

Today: Snow showers ending early then a mix of sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Snow could be heavy at times. Highs between 24°-34°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Diminishing wind. Lows between 15°-22°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs between 39°-47°. West wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Rain likely. Some rain/snow mix possible early across the north. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible north. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

