Red Sox fans get special opening day treat at Phillips-Strickland House

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Red Sox nation is always a devoted bunch, but it may be difficult to find a group more passionate about the Sox than at the Phillips-Strickland House in Bangor.

Residents and staff alike were dressed in their Fenway-best for opening day.

It’s a tradition they do every spring, bringing a little slice of Fenway to the residents.

“We started this afternoon early before lunch, just showing them some Red Sox things. It’s a great thing we do every year for them for opening day. We’ll have the TV on, we have it on now. When the game starts we will have popcorn and soda,” said dining service director Lori Alexander.

Before the game they have a meal consisting of ballpark favorite food as well as prizes donated by the Red Sox and W.B. Mason.

“Residents just love it. It’s a great sign of spring even though it snowed this morning. It gets everybody in the fever, Red Sox fever,” said Activities director Linda Nickerson.

Some of these folks have seen a lot of baseball in their life.

“I can remember Wade Boggs on first base,” said Lucinda Crawford.

And they all have their own reason for loving the Red Sox.

“I have been a diehard Red Sox fan with my father. Basically, [from my] teenage years. If he couldn’t be there for the game he was watching on TV, listening on the radio,” said Janet Wardwell.

As a new season is here anything is possible. And these fans have high expectations.

“They’re gonna go all the way,” Crawford said.

“I just want to say to keep it up and win every game that they can,” said Floyd Pomeroy.

Win or lose, as the Red Sox take on this season, they’ll have quite the support group here.

