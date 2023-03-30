Officials identify body found in Medomak River

WALDOBORO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Marine Patrol has identified the man they recovered from the shore of Medomak River on Wednesday.

Officials identified the man as Dale Boyington, 45, a shellfish harvester from Waldoboro.

Boyington and two others were harvesting clams on a nearby island when the boat sank in choppy waters.

A witness saw the skiff sank and called authorities.

Two of the people were able to make it to shore by the Dutch Neck shoreline.

One was treated on scene for hypothermia and the other was taken to a local hospital and later released.

A volunteer later found Boyington’s body near Hollis Point.

Boyington’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

