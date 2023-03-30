Officials identify body found in Medomak River

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDOBORO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Marine Patrol has identified the man they recovered from the shore of Medomak River on Wednesday.

Officials identified the man as Dale Boyington, 45, a shellfish harvester from Waldoboro.

Boyington and two others were harvesting clams on a nearby island when the boat sank in choppy waters.

A witness saw the skiff sank and called authorities.

Two of the people were able to make it to shore by the Dutch Neck shoreline.

One was treated on scene for hypothermia and the other was taken to a local hospital and later released.

A volunteer later found Boyington’s body near Hollis Point.

Boyington’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
The names and ages of those involved were not released.
Amber alert cancelled after 11-year-old child found safe

Latest News

Acadia’s Carriage Roads temporarily closing
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Democrats poised to push through $9.8B state budget
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Skowhegan Police
MSAD 54 Schools closed Thursday due to an ‘indirect threat’