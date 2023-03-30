MSAD 54 Schools closed Thursday due to an ‘indirect threat’

Skowhegan Police
Skowhegan Police(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - MSAD 54 Schools closed Thursday after an ‘indirect threat’ made its way around the community on social media Wednesday night.

According to Skowhegan Police Department, this indirect threat involved a photo of an individual holding a firearm.

Even though there was no direct threat to the school, authorities and administration decided to still close the schools out of a precaution.

“This is decision was not an easy one, but due to recent events we felt it was necessary to keep students, teachers and parents as ease as much as possible.” Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said in a Facebook post.

Skowhegan Police are investigating this incident.

The individual in the photo has since come forward and is meeting with detectives Thursday morning.

