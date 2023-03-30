Motorcycle license endorsement could be required in order to register your motorcycle in Maine

Maine State House
Maine State House
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing was held at the State House today on a bill that would require proof of a motorcycle license endorsement or a learners permit in order to register a motorcycle.

Terry Atwood, owner of Bangor Area Motorcycle School, says he supports the bill primarily due to safety concerns.

He says people can currently register a motorcycle and be on the road without proper training.

He says it’s unfortunate a person does not have to show that they have a license to ride a motorcycle in Maine.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she is neither for nor against the bill.

She agrees people need to take rider education specifically for motorcycles but says there may be reasons the rider is not the registrant.

“My hopes are that it passes and will be going into effect as soon as possible because as of right now, there are 3400 motorcycles on the roads that are registered in Maine, that are not registered to a licensed operator. So we have thousand′s of people out there riding that have no had hands on training,” Atwood said.

“We understand that sometimes it is not the rider who’s registering a vehicle. Parents may purchase and register a vehicle for a son or daughter. A spouse may have a vehicle registered in their name. There may be a variety of reasons why the rider is not the owner and the registrant of the vehicle itself,” Bellows said.

Bellows says there were 31 deaths in 2022 related to motorcycle accidents.

