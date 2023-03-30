Mattanawcook Academy softball returns to defend Class C North crown

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx softball program is back building a Class C state contender.

They’re coming off a North championship, but fell short to Hall-Dale, 5-1, in the state title game last spring.

The players feel that their experience will help them this time around.

“I think it just gives us a new confidence. We’ve been on the big stage before. We’ve had the articles written about us, so I think we’re just already prepared for this year. Our whole top of the lineup is still the same. We have a couple holes to fill, but I think overall hitting is going to be one of our stronger points,” said Jennie Whitten, senior pitcher.

The Lynx will be trying to match their back-to-back state championship appearances that they had in 2000-2001.

They defeated Jay, 12-2, then lost to St. Dominic, 4-0, in those Class C matchups.

