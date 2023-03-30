Masthead Maine exploring the sale of 30 newspapers

Newspaper
Newspaper(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The owner of 30 daily and weekly Maine newspapers, including the Portland Press Herald, is considering selling the papers that fall under Masthead Maine.

Reade Brower told employees on Thursday in a memo that at 66 it’s time to begin seeking a new owner for his Mastead Maine holdings or partnering with another investor.

He says he’s open to different options, including transforming the business into a nonprofit.

Masthead Maine operates five daily newspapers in Portland, Augusta, Waterville, Lewiston and Brunswick, in addition to 25 weekly newspapers and a half-dozen specialty publications.

