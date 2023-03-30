Maine schools to receive $42 million more in funding due to data entry error

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine school districts are set to receive 42 million dollars more than expected in state aid due to a calculation error.

The state’s Department of Education says the issue was found during a recent review of preliminary funding reports given to districts in January.

The agency removed the incorrect data entry and alerted districts to the change Tuesday.

Bangor schools will see an increase of nearly 900-thousand dollars.

Portland schools will receive 3 point 6 million dollars.

The conservative think tank the Maine Policy Institute says they’re concerned it took the DOE two months to recognize the issue.

With the change, not all districts will receive a funding increase but none will receive less state aid.

